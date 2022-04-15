DENVER (CBS4) – Some 100 firefighters from two departments calling for two alarms made quick work of what could have been a much more damaging blaze. The fire was sparked just before noon Friday at the Topaz at Indian Creek townhomes in Denver.

The townhomes are located in the 1800 block of South Quebec Way.

Jocelyn Rodriguez, a neighbor told CBS4, “From my window, we could see the smoke just like coming up it was crazy, like a huge cloud.”

Four units were severely damaged if not destroyed. One person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Ebony Pruitt, a neighbor added, “I did see a gentleman who came out it looked like he had been sleeping but he had on just his underwear he was covered from toe to foot.”

Several dogs had to be rescued from the burning building. One did not survive.

Rodriguez noticed, “There was this one lady who was hysterical. She said her dog was still inside.”

The Red Cross was called to make sure those who lived here have a place to stay. But what caused this fire is not clear.

“The fire was so well involved upon our firefighters’ arrival, it was impossible if it started outside and got in or inside and got out,” said Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley.

Some small spot fires that were burning on a nearby property were also extinguished.