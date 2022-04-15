DENVER (CBS4) – A persistent jet stream pattern has kept weather conditions fairly stagnant across Colorado so far in April and the extended forecast shows little to no relief in sight. That means more windy days lie ahead with elevated to high fire danger along and east of the Front Range.
Adding to the fire potential will be the temperatures which are expected to climb during the next week. Denver will have a few days with highs getting close to 80 degrees.
Friday marked the 11th day in a row with red flag warnings in effect across portions of eastern Colorado. It was the 12th day so far in April. Late Friday morning the National Weather Service added the foothills of Jefferson County and Boulder County into the current warnings.