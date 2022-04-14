TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire has forced some residents of Teller County to evacuate. The fire in the area of Mills Ranch Road near Woodland Park was reported on Thursday afternoon.
The area north of Mills Ranch Road for one mile and east of Sour Dough Road for one mile past Lovell Gulch Road is under mandatory evacuation order. Those residents are being urged to evacuate now by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. It has burned about 5 acres and crews are on scene. It is very windy in the area where the fire is burning.
Other neighborhoods are under a pre-evacuation notice, including Triple B Ranch Road and Red Rocks area due to the Mills Ranch Road Fire.
Individuals north and east of 516 Mills Ranch Road should be prepared to evacuate.
