(CBS4) – The schedule is set for Denver Nuggets first round matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs.
Games 1 and 2 will take place in San Francisco and then the series will shift back to Denver for Games 3 and 4 at Ball Arena. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would take place in California and Game 6 would be in Colorado.
Game 1: Saturday at 8 p.m., Chase Center
Game 2: Monday at 8 p.m., Chase Center
Game 3: April 21 at 8 p.m., Ball Arena
Game 4: April 24 at 1:30 p.m., Ball Arena
Game 5: (if necessary) April 27, Chase Center
Game 6: (if necessary) April 29, Ball Arena
Game 7: (if necessary) Date TBD, Chase Center
(all times Mountain Time)
The Nuggets wound up as the sixth seed in the Western Conference and the Warriors were the No. 3 seed.
The Nuggets went 3-1 in games against the Warriors this season. Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t play in any of those games.
Although Steph Curry hasn’t played in the last 12 games for the Warriors with an injury Denver is preparing for him to be on the court in Game 1.