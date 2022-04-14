MORRISON, Colo (CBS4) – The Easter Sunrise Service hosted by Colorado Council of Churches is set to be held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for its 75th year on Sunday.

This year’s event marks a return to Red Rocks for worshippers — the 2021 Easter Service was held virtually. In the past, this service usually sees thousands flock to Red Rocks for Easter morning.

Worship leaders at the service include Rev. Dr. John Yu of True Light Community Church in Aurora, who will deliver the gospel message, Most Reverend Kae, who was recently elected the first bishop to serve the five communities of the Rocky Mountain Region of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion Madden and Rev. Dr. Thomas Mayes, a Colorado native, Vietnam Veteran and founder of the Living Water Christian Center and E.S.C.A.P.E. (Everyone Sharing Child Abuse Prevention Education).

Worship music leaders include band Blood Brothers from the Conifer-Evergeen area, Singer Sheryl Renee, also known as “the lady with the golden voice” and Father Michael Nicosia, a priest of the Ecumenical Catholic Communion who is a singer and Native American flute musician as well as a member of a local Broadway Cabaret

troupe.

Event schedule:

4:30 a.m. – Doors open

5:30 a.m. – Music worship begins

6:00 a.m. – Worship service begins

6:19 a.m. – Sunrise

7:30 a.m. – Worship service ends

The event and parking are both free to attendees, with no reservation requirements.

Among accommodations are the availability of American Sign Language interpreters during the service. The outdoor service will also be streamed online at cochurches.org and on Facebook. Those who want to engage with the event on social media can use #RedRocksEaster in posts leading up to and during the event.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly and to monitor the forecast from the First Alert Weather Center on the day of the event.

The event primarily relies on donations to cover costs. You can visit the CCC Easter Service event page to learn about ways to contribute. More information can also be found on the Red Rocks website.