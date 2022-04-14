By Anna Maria Basquez
(CBS4) – Interstate 25 was closed southbound and three people were transported to a hospital following a crash at Mulberry Street in Fort Collins just before noon on Thursday.
“It was a semi … but for some reason went through the median, hit multiple cars … it’s going to be an extended closure,” said Trooper Gary Cutler, spokesman for Colorado State Patrol.
The semi driver was headed northbound before crashing through the median.
A spokeswoman for Poudre Fire Authority said each person who was hurt was in a different car.
SB I-25 shut down at Mulberry (CO 14) for a serious crash pic.twitter.com/Zw9vylYe2k
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) April 14, 2022