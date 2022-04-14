BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — An Adams County judge sentenced 24-year-old Deshawn Avila to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday for his attack of a family friend in her home.
Avila and the unnamed victim returned to her Adams County home after spending time at a Denver bar in September 2018, according to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The victim “considered the defendant to be her own cousin even though they are not related,” according to the press release.
Avila reportedly entered the victim’s room in the middle of the night and hit head in the head with her metal tortilla pan. The victim awoke to blood running into her eyes from a large gash on her forehead, and her pants were partially removed.
Avila reportedly strangled the victim when she resisted and tried to escape. She did escape, however, and Avila left the residence. He was later arrested.
In February, an Adams County jury found him guilty on all five charges: Second-Degree Attempted Murder, 2 counts of Attempted Sexual Assault, and 2 counts of First-Degree Assault.
“The victim has suffered enormously and I’m hopeful this verdict will provide some semblance of closure to this horrifying event,” District Attorney Brian Mason said.
A spokesman for the DA’s Office said Avila will spend a minimum of 25 years in prison and at least 20 years on parole should he ever be released. The judge did give Avila credit for the 1,193 days he has already spent behind bars.