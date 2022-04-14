Spring in Colorado means greener grass, flowers start blooming, and the return of the relentless wind. We are in the full swing of the terrible gusts, Thursday brought another Red Flag Warning to the eastern side of the state.
Thankfully, we get a little reprieve heading into the Easter weekend. It will still be windy, but just not as bad as the last few days. Temperatures are also going to climb to the mid to upper 60s starting on Friday, getting us closer to normal temperature.
Easter Sunday looks to be lovely. A little chilly with morning temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s, but into the upper 60s by the afternoon.
Heading into next week, we will really warm up with highs heading into the 70s! Tuesday could be close to 80.