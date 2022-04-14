(CBS4) – Former Douglas County Superintendent Corey Wise says the district discriminated against him when the board terminated his contract earlier this year. He filed the complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Division Thursday morning.
The complaint singles out the four newly elected board members, saying they conspired to fire Wise because he enacted policies and took actions that protected disadvantaged students.
The complaint alleges that board members Michael Peterson, Becky Myers, Christy Williams and Kaylee Winegar campaigned on a platform to get rid of mask mandates in the district and get rid of social justice reforms the district had undertook. It then says two of the members asked Wise to meet at a coffee shop early one morning and tried to get him to resign his position. Then it alleges they made it clear that if he didn’t they would pursue firing him with cause. It then says that minutes after Wise left the coffeehouse, he received a text message from former interim Superintendent Erin Kane, who was a close political ally of Peterson, Myers, Williams and Winegar. It says the text message from Kane contained photographs from two superintendent
employment contracts, including a superintendent contract for the district, and that Kane’s text message means that Kane was consulted before even the other minority board members were informed. It says Kane said she inadvertently texted Wise on Jan. 28 and that both Peterson and Williams have publicly admitted that Peterson asked Kane several weeks prior whether she would be interested in the superintendency if it became vacant.
The complaint alleges Wise was targeted by the four board members because of the following:
– Wise’s advocacy for masking in schools to protect Douglas County students and staff with certain disabilities from COVID
– His perceived and/or actual role in developing and executing the school district’s educational equity policy