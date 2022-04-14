CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wheat Ridge Police Officer Allan Fischer was released from the hospital on Thursday following surgery for multiple stab wounds suffered in a pre-dawn attack on Wednesday. Bystanders cheered as Fischer was wheeled out of Lutheran Medical Center.

He offered high-fives and thumbs up on the way out.

Fischer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near 44th and Ward Road. When police arrived they found a stolen U-Haul truck that had smashed into a fence.

When Fischer confronted the driver, Andre Jones, 29, allegedly got out of the truck and stabbed him multiple times. More Wheat Ridge officers arrived on the scene with one applying a tourniquet to his injuries.

Andre Jones

Fischer is a 20-year veteran of the police force.

