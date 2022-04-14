CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Larimer County News

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One suspect was injured on Thursday afternoon in a shooting with deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. It started shortly before 2 p.m. when deputies tried to apprehend an assault/domestic violence suspect at the Larimer County landfill.

Shots were fired by law enforcement. The suspect was injured and rushed to the hospital. The landfill remains closed.

The suspect has not been identified.

