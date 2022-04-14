LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One suspect was injured on Thursday afternoon in a shooting with deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. It started shortly before 2 p.m. when deputies tried to apprehend an assault/domestic violence suspect at the Larimer County landfill.
Shots were fired by law enforcement. The suspect was injured and rushed to the hospital. The landfill remains closed.
Shortly before 2p, LCSO deputies attempted to apprehend an assault/DV suspect at the Larimer County landfill & shots were fired by LE. Suspect was injured & is being transported to hospital. No deputies injured. CIRT activated. More information to come. The landfill is closed.
— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 14, 2022
The suspect has not been identified.