WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A Wheat Ridge police officer is expected to recover after being stabbed around 1 a.m. Wednesday. It began with a report of a suspicious vehicle near 44th and Ward Road.

When police arrived they found a stolen U-Haul truck that had smashed into a fence.

When an officer confronted the driver, Andre Jones, 29, allegedly got out of the truck and stabbed the officer multiple times. More Wheat Ridge officers arrived on the scene with one applying a tourniquet to his injured colleague.

Sara Spaulding, a spokesperson for the Wheat Ridge Police Department told CBS4, “It was pretty clear if not for that medical aid we don’t know if officer Fischer would be here.”

Fischer is a 20-year veteran of the police force. He is seen here with his back to the camera since his family did not want his face shown at this time.

Fellow Wheat Ridge officers rushed to the hospital to offer support. Fisher underwent surgery and was reported in serious, but stable condition.

The quick, effective medical actions of fellow officers was hailed by Spaulding, “That’s an important part of their work, to be able to save one of their own, I can only imagine how gratifying that must have been to save one of their own. That must have been a difficult call to arrive on.”

The incident occurred at The Prospect RV Park, a mobile home park. The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear.