LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Littleton has made MLB history. For the first time in more than 100 years, the winning pitcher, losing pitcher, and pitcher who recorded the save are all from the same hometown.

Tyler and Taylor Rogers became the fifth set of twins ever to play in the same game, and the first in 32 years. Both were standouts at Chatfield Senior High School. Taylor was drafted in the 37th round of the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft by the Baltimore Orioles, and opted to go to the University of Kentucky. In 2012, he was taken again in the 11th round by the Minnesota Twins. He was traded to the Padres in April.

Tyler was taken in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft by the Giants after a college career at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee.

Steven Wilson, another Littleton hometowner, got the win in the game. He came in in relief in the bottom of the 6th inning for the Padres and pitched an inning. Wilson played high school baseball at Dakota Ridge High School. He was initially taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 35th round of the MLB Amateur Draft in 2012, but decided to go to college and played at Santa Clara. The Padres took him in the 8th round in 2018.

Tyler Rogers entered the game in the top of the 7th and took the loss. Taylor Rogers came in in the bottom of the 9th and earned the save. He then caught a plane to be there for the birth of his first child.

Littleton, Colorado represent! 👏 Last night was the 2nd @MLB game since 1901 where the W, L, and Sv pitchers were all born in the same city (Per @baseball_ref).@Swilson2436 • @tyrogers2020 • @trogers34 pic.twitter.com/XVzovpXtuZ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 12, 2022

It was just the second time since 1901 that all three pitchers of record hailed from the same city.