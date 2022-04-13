BUENA VISTA, Colo. (CBS4) – Country music star Dierks Bentley’s Colorado country music festival will have a new home in 2022. The three-day Seven Peaks Music Festival will happen in Villa Grove in the San Luis Valley.
The festival had previously taken place in Buena Vista but last year it was canceled when it ran into capacity restriction issues that were in place in Chaffee County.
Villa Grove is located in the far northern part of the San Luis Valley in Saguache County.
This year’s festival lineup was announced on Wednesday and features headliners Bentley and Morgan Wallen, as well as Tracy Lawrence, Ashley McBryde, Hardy, Jordan Davis and Old Crow Medicine Show.
Ten other bands are also going to be performing, and more acts will be added.
“The lineup is stacked this year,” Bentley wrote in a Twitter post.
When Bentley first announced the festival’s move earlier this month, he said in a video he tweeted out that it will be the “same great time, same great experiences — the mountains, the music, the friendship.”
LINK: sevenpeaksfestival.com
Tickets for the festival go on sale on April 22 at 10 a.m.