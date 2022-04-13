It's A Day For Wednesday's Child! Help Raise the Future: Call 303-755-3975 or donate online
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police saved a 2-year-old child after they say a suspect stole the car they were in on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect stole a white 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe from a parking lot near Abilene Street and Mississippi Avenue.

Investigators say the child’s mother was trying to make them go to sleep with a car ride.

“It appears that she went back to the motel and left the vehicle idling and unattended for a few moments,” a police spokeswoman told CBS4.

The mother, 35, called police right when she came back outside to find her vehicle and child gone.

Rodriquez Quortez Porter (credit: Aurora Police)

About 30 minutes later, responding officers spotted the car near Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard. The suspect led police on a chase through multiple jurisdictions, police say.

It ended at Interstate 76 and 144th Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. The child was taken back to Aurora via ambulance, but police report the child is okay.

Police arrested 28-year-old Rodriquez Quortez Porter on charges including second degree kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft and eluding.

Jack Lowenstein