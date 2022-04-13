BENT/OTERO COUNTIES, Colo. (CBS4) — Two separate wildfires affecting both Bent and Otero counties burned thousands of acres Tuesday and continued to burn Wednesday. Two structures were destroyed during the initial burns, also causing evacuations in the area.
CBS affiliate KKTV confirmed the first fire, known as Bent’s Old Fort Fire, started west of Las Animas in Otero County. As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 2,200 acres and was 10% contained.
La Junta Fire Department responded to Bent’s Old Fort Fire along with the many assisting agencies. Images shared on Facebook showed the large smoke plumes from the flames.
The second, the Fort Lyon River Fire, started east of Las Animas in Bent County and forced the entire town of Fort Lyon to evacuate at one point Tuesday. Everyone was able to return by 1 a.m. Wednesday. This fire had burned 2,600 as of the latest update.
At a portion of the Fort Lyon River Fire, CPW SE Region tweeted 75% of Oxbow State Wildlife Area was involved east of Las Animas. The wildlife area makes up 410 acres.
NEWS ALERT – #Wildfires have burned across Oxbow State Wildlife Area west of Las Animas and Fort Lyon SWA to the east forcing @COParksWildlife to indefinitely close both due to fire and burned tree hazards. John Martin Reservoir SWA, NOT the state park, also is threatened. pic.twitter.com/8YysmjwhLQ
Both Bent’s Old Fort and Fort Lyon River fires remained active at noon Wednesday.