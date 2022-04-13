NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) — Northglenn Police Department responded to two crashes on the same stretch of Interstate 25 near 104th Avenue in Northglenn before they cleared Wednesday morning.
According to CDOT, three lanes were blocked on I-25 southbound close to 8:45 a.m. due to the crashes. Closures affected lanes between 104th Avenue (exit 221) and Thornton Parkway (exit 222).
According to Northglenn PD, three cars were involved in two separate crashes after there was a sudden stop in traffic on this stretch of the interstate.
There were no injuries reported in the crashes.
The roadway was back open close to 9:15 a.m.