DENVER (CBS4) – The relentless wind we’ve been experiencing lately is sticking with Colorado for another day. We have a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday thanks to the strong wind and low humidity creating high fire danger.
Red Flag Warnings start for the Denver area, parts of the foothills, and eastern plains at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Gusts could reach 45 mph and we expect humidity to drop as low as 14%.
Temperatures stay cool on Thursday with highs only in the mid 50s for the Front Range. We do finally warmup to the mid 60s by Friday. The wind will still be sticking around, but not nearly as strong as the last few days and what we expect on Thursday.
Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, we could see some late night/early morning sprinkles. We may be a bit breezy at times, but overall Easter is looking to be quite lovely.