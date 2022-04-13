DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department honored officers on Wednesday for going out of their way to be kind. Among some of those honored, Detective Rueban Garduno was at Red Rocks when he encountered a nonprofit group that was having problems with their car.
The detective actually gave them all rides home, taking them to Brighton and Broomfield.
Officer Sean Kelly was also honored, he threw together a birthday party for a little girl who he just met when she was a patient at Children’s Hospital undergoing surgery for cerebral palsy.
Officers Maria Cristina Zavala and Nicholas Randolph helped a man who found himself lost in Denver International Airport after he missed his flight. They spent six days with him, first getting him into a shelter and then connecting with his family when he ended up in the ICU. Once he recovered, the officers made sure he got on his plane and back to the safety of his family in Utah.