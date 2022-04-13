AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 2-year-old child was saved after a suspect was accused of stealing the car they were inside early Wednesday, Aurora Police Department tweeted.
#APDAlert: STOLEN VEHICLE WITH CHILD INSIDE
A white 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe, CO tag ACFX58, w/ a white sticker in the bottom right corner, was stolen from 1011 S Abilene St @ 12:05a.
A 2-year old child was inside of the vehicle when it was stolen.
CALL 911 IF SEEN. @CBI_Colorado pic.twitter.com/j44dmHR47G
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 13, 2022
According to Aurora PD, the suspect stole a white 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe from 1011 S Abilene St just after midnight, and investigators learned the child was inside.
Eventually, responding officers spotted the car and began to chase, stopping the car in Adams County, saving the child and arresting the suspect.
No injuries were reported, but a medical crew responded to the scene to check on the child.