By Jack Lowenstein

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 2-year-old child was saved after a suspect was accused of stealing the car they were inside early Wednesday, Aurora Police Department tweeted.

According to Aurora PD, the suspect stole a white 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe from 1011 S Abilene St just after midnight, and investigators learned the child was inside.

Eventually, responding officers spotted the car and began to chase, stopping the car in Adams County, saving the child and arresting the suspect.

No injuries were reported, but a medical crew responded to the scene to check on the child.

