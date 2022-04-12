(CBS4) – Todd Saliman is the sole finalist for the job of president of the University of Colorado system after a vote by the CU Board of Regents on Tuesday.
Saliman has been interim president of the University of Colorado system since July 2021.
A series of forums in consideration of Saliman’s candidacy will take place over the next few weeks at various CU campuses. The schedule for those events will be released soon.
Regents Board Chair Jack Kroll said in a prepared statement that “the importance of this stage of the process cannot be overstated.”
“The board will not vote on the next CU president until considering all public input, which the board welcomes. We encourage everyone in the community to take part,” Kroll said.
Saliman is a CU Boulder alum and has 30 years of experience in public policy and higher education in Colorado, according to CU.
The university system hired a national recruiting firm in their effort to put together a “diverse candidate pool” for the position.