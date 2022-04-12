(CBS4) – First Alert Meteorologist Lauren Whitney returns to CBS4’s airwaves from maternity leave this week. She says the past five months have flown by — it’s been a whirlwind, but she’s loved every single second.
CBS4’s Karen Leigh recently visited Lauren at her home and asked her what it’s like to be a mother.
“It’s been a fun adventure every day,” she said. “(My daughter) wakes up and I swear she grows overnight. She’s getting so big and so fun and so playful. Seeing her grow and being this tiny little human we have — we love her so much.”
PHOTO GALLERY: Life At Home For New Mom Lauren Whitney
Lauren says to become a parent is to discover a love “you don’t know it until it happens to you … that this little thing is going to change your whole life.”
Lauren Whitney will be back covering the weather on CBS4 newscasts starting Wednesday evening.