LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (CBS4)– An evacuation order was issued on Tuesday afternoon for people living near a wildfire burning between Las Animas and Fort Lyon. The grass fire is burning in an area under a Red Flag Warning.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed some highways in the area, including eastbound lanes of US 50 between County Road 33 and Oak Avenue.
#US50 eastbound: Road closed due to fire activity between County Road F5 and Amity Canal. https://t.co/gTqI0qLWEC
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 12, 2022
The fire is burning in dry brush. What caused the fire is being investigated.