CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Fort Lyon News, Las Animas, Wildfire

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (CBS4)– An evacuation order was issued on Tuesday afternoon for people living near a wildfire burning between Las Animas and Fort Lyon. The grass fire is burning in an area under a Red Flag Warning.

(credit: Mickey Lucero)

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed some highways in the area, including eastbound lanes of US 50 between County  Road 33 and Oak Avenue.

(credit: Mickey Lucero)

The fire is burning in dry brush. What caused the fire is being investigated.

(credit: Mickey Lucero)

Jennifer McRae