EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)- Chelsea Ramirez and her husband Ignacio, known best as ‘Nacho’ have a love story, decades in the making.

“We met back when we were 16,” she said.

They married years later, building a home filled with memories, love and family.

“Our 4th and final child was born June 30 about six weeks prior to Nacho’s death,” she said.

Ramirez says her husband was having severe back pain and made plans to see a specialist. But that appointment was weeks out and looking for relief, he decided to try anything.

“He reached out to this girl, and she delivered,” she said.

Ana Maria Villa, Nacho’s sister, says it was someone he knew.

“A really long time, he trusted her, they had mutual friends and went to school… a rapport that they built over the years,” she said.

Nacho thought he was taking oxycodone for the pain.

“Within minutes after taking that pill, after having that conversation, he was gone,” Ramirez said.

She and other family members tried everything to keep him alive.

“After no response whatsoever, I could literally hear his heart slowing down and that’s when I panicked,” she said.

His death was due to fatal levels of fentanyl.

Ramirez says she not only saw the woman at her door, but surveillance cameras also show her handing her husband the pill that she believes killed him. They thought it would be enough evidence for police to get her off the street.

“I hope an arrest is made and we get the justice that we deserve,” Villa said.

Instead, the investigation according to Greeley police remains active, rather than waiting for that conclusion, they’re warning others and pushing for more to be done.

“We have to do something,” Ramirez said.

A spokesperson for the Greeley Police Department says because this is an active investigation, they cannot comment any further at this time.

And despite the family being told the district attorney is deciding on whether to file charges, a spokesperson for Weld County says the case has not made it to their office.