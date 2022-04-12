DENVER (CBS4) – Mountain snow will narrowly miss reaching Denver and the Front Range, but cold and windy weather will have no problem reaching the metro area.

Snow in the Colorado high country will be heavy at times on Tuesday and when combined with wind gusts up to 65 mph, mountain travel will be difficult through at least Wednesday morning. This includes the I-70 mountain corridor above Georgetown where a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning remain in effect.

For mountain areas west of Vail Pass, there is a Winter Storm Warning until 12 p.m. Wednesday for 6-12 inches of snow and very gusty winds.

Meanwhile, mountain areas above 9,000 feet that are east of Vail Pass are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday for 6-12 inches of snow and intense wind. The advisory includes the mountains of Summit County, Winter Park, and the high terrain in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Away from the mountains, it will be windy and mostly dry. Therefore fire danger remains high and there is another Red Flag Warning on Tuesday that includes areas south of Monument Hill including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Cañon City, Alamosa, and Lamar.

For the Denver metro area, the primary impact from this spring storm will be the unusually cold temperate that will grip the Front Range Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Any moisture will be very limited, but a light rain shower can’t be ruled out on Tuesday and there is a chance for flurries or very light snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. No accumulation is expected in the metro area but the snow won’t be far away! The higher foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties should get at least 1-2 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

Overnight low temperatures Tuesday night will drop into the teens and 20s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins so tender vegetation already planted and sprouting may not survive.

And then high temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to reach above 40 degrees which is the normal high temperature in the middle of January.

Because of the sharply colder weather, the CBS4 Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. After another cold morning on Thursday, gradually warmer weather will return just in time for Easter weekend.