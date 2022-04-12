(CBS4) – A man convicted of using a hammer to kill a Colorado woman has received another life sentence. A Jefferson County judge on Tuesday sentenced Alex Ewing for the murder and sexual assault of Patricia Smith at her home in Lakewood in 1984.
Smith’s grandson Joe Reese joined other family members in directly addressing Ewing during Tuesday morning’s court hearing.
“Nobody should ever die this way and no grandchild should have this be the lasting memory they have of their grandmother. Alex Ewing will probably not listen or remember this statement as likely incapable of feeling normal human emotions,” he said.
“It was not a human that took my mother’s life, it was an evil monster that does not deserve to walk this Earth and because he walked this Earth my mother no longer does,” said daughter Chery Lettin.
Ewing is already serving three life sentences for the murders of three members of a family in Aurora about a week after killing Smith.