ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — An Adams County deputy drove his deputy patrol car into the path of a wrong-way vehicle to stop it from hitting others on Interstate 70 late Monday, Adams County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media. No one was hurt in the crash.
According to the sheriff’s office, just after 11 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a driver traveling westbound on eastbound I-70 near Strasburg. Colorado State Patrol had made the request of the sheriff’s office to respond to the wrong-way driver on the eastbound I-70 stretch near mile marker 328.
The sheriff’s office confirmed with CBS4 the driver was an older man who had made it onto eastbound I-70 traveling in the wrong direction. A responding deputy was able to stop the wrong-way driver in the area of mile marker 310 when he put himself and his vehicle in harms on I-70, allowing himself to be struck so the other vehicles would not be hit.
The impact pushed both vehicles over 140 feet and into the front of a stopped semi-truck. Neither the deputy, the driver, nor anyone else on the interstate suffered any major injuries. Both the driver and deputy were treated by medical as a precaution.
Alcohol or others drugs are not being investigated as a factor in the crash.
“We are thankful that the only casualties were the vehicles involved,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “There is no doubt that without the deputy’s quick action and bravery several, vehicles would have been struck at high speeds and lives would have been lost.”