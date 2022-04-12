Bryant Gets His First RBIs For Rockies In 4-1 Win At TexasKris Bryant got his first two RBIs in a Colorado uniform and the Rockies stretched their winning streak to four games with a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

DU Pioneers Celebrate 9th National Championship In HockeyMore than 1,000 fans showed up at Magness arena to congratulate the Pioneers on their championship.

Analysis: On The NBA MVP Race, And Its International FlavorWhen the MVP winner is revealed, it’ll be the fourth consecutive season in which the MVP won’t have been born in the U.S. -- something that has never happened.

Nuggets To Face Warriors In First Round Of NBA PlayoffsThe Denver Nuggets wound up as the sixth seed in the Western Conference and will play the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Bud Black Notches 1,000th Managerial WinBud Black became the 66th skipper to reach 1,000 managerial wins. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with San Diego from 2007-15.

2022 Pioneers Live Up To the Denver Hockey Legacy As National Champions & Have Fun While Doing ItIn their hardest fought battle of the season, the Denver Pioneers showed why they are the best team in the nation.