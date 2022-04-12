DENVER(CBS)- A strong cold front pushed across the state Tuesday leaving behind heavy mountain snow and strong winds.
Strong winds were common across the state enhancing the fire danger for a big chunk of eastern and southeastern Colorado much of the day. 60 to 70 mph helped a wild fire to blow up near Las Animas in southern Colorado.
Wednesday will be another day of strong winds after a cold morning across the state. Most temperatures will drop below freezing Wednesday morning.
There is a Freeze Warning in place over the Grand Valley on the western slope where the growing season has begun.
Winds over the eastern plains on Wednesday will range from 30 to 40 mph near the Denver metro area up to 70 mph in southeastern areas of the state.
This will prompt another Red Flag Warning for high fire danger from Colorado Springs to Burlington southward.
The northern and central mountains may see another 1 to 4 inches of snow along with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph thru Wednesday afternoon.
The Denver metro area may see a few isolated flurries here and there with little to no accumulation expected. There may be small amounts in and near foothills in the neighborhood of a trace to 1/2 inch mainly on grassy surfaces.