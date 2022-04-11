BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury in Broomfield County found 29-year-old Shane Hammond guilty of second degree kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in 2019. Prosecutors say Hammond pushed the girl inside of his truck as she walked home from school.
Even though Hammond was able to drive away, the girl escaped and ran home.
“The girl recalled yelling ‘momma’ as she attempted to escape the kidnapping,” the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office reported on Monday.
Hammond was arrested months later with the help of surveillance video. He’s now being held without bond until his sentencing on June 3.