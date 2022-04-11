(CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets wound up as the sixth seed in the Western Conference and will play the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Nuggets went 3-1 in games against the Warriors this season. Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t play in any of those games.
Steph Curry hasn’t played in the last 12 games for the Warriors with an injury and is “day-to-day” as far as his status for the playoffs.
“This is real basketball,” Denver’s DeMarcus Cousins said on Sunday night after an overtime loss to the Lakers. “This is when talent has to come out. The regular season is one thing, you kind of go through the motions to get through it and be successful.”
Next Saturday’s game tips off at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time in California.