JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man facing charges in last week’s chase and crash that included an exchange of gunfire with Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and firing at the owner of the truck, remains in custody on $1 million bond. A judge issued the bond ruling for Kaelen Alberto Bernal at a hearing Monday.
Bernal was arrested last Thursday night after a series of crimes that investigators say began with the theft of the truck from a business lot near Conifer early that morning.
The owner of the truck spotted him driving the vehicle and gave chase. Investigators said Bernal started firing at the owner of the truck, who had called 911 for help. When Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies got involved, Bernal exchanged gunfire with them.
His final attempt to get away led to a wild scene for families at Weaver Hollow Park where Bernal sped through the soccer fields, trying to deter deputies. The chase ended with a crash in a residential neighborhood and Bernal’s arrest.
Bernal was wanted on more than a dozen open felony warrants when he was arrested on Thursday. The list of new charges includes 3 counts of attempted murder.
- Criminal Attempt – 1st Degree Murder (Deliberation)
- Criminal Attempt 1st Degree Murder (Extreme Indifference)
- Criminal Attempt 1st Degree Murder (Peace Officer)
- 1st Degree Assault (Peace Officer)
- 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
- Vehicular Eluding
- Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender
- Reckless Endangerment
- Resisting Arrest