FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police responded to a tragic scene at a home on East Lincoln Avenue on Sunday night. Investigators say a 6-year-old boy died after shooting himself. They believe this was an accident.
The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.
“Tragic events like this have a lasting impact on everyone involved, including family, friends, and first responders. Words cannot begin to express the depth of our condolences for this devastating loss of a young life,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda. “We will provide an update at the conclusion of the investigation. In the meantime, please keep everyone who’s grieving in your thoughts and prayers.”
Further details about the situation were not released.
Anyone with information, who has not already spoken with police, is asked to contact Detective Matt Schuh at 970-416-8043.