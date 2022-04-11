DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is looking like it’s going to be the third busiest airport in the world. Airports International Council released the preliminary numbers for 2021 on Monday.
Denver served nearly 59 million travelers last year, which is still 15% fewer than pre-pandemic numbers.
Only Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth outranked DIA in terms of passenger volume.
Traffic in February was slightly more than February 2019. This is the first time since the pandemic began that DIA has seen numbers that high.