COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A sexual assault suspect, wanted in two separate incidents in Colorado who was arrested in Missouri, may be linked to other sexual assaults in various states. Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden was extradited from Missouri and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility earlier this month.
In the most recent incidents, detectives from the Sexual Assault Task Force with members from both the Commerce City Police Department and the Brighton Police Department, investigated a sexual assault that occurred in the 6000 block of Victory Way in Commerce City in September 2021. During that investigation, detectives discovered that sexual assault was related to another incident involving a different victim in Denver in June 2021.
The detectives identified Wooden, 34, of Minnesota as a suspect in both incidents. He was located and arrested on March 21 in Grandview, Missouri. He faces charges of sexual assault, second-degree assault and third-degree assault for the incident that occurred on Commerce City. He also faces charges of sexual assault for the Denver incident.
Now, detectives believe Wooden may have committed additional sexual assaults in various states during the past 10 years. Those states include , Florida, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota and the mid-western states. He may have also been in additional states.
Additional Information from the Denver Police Department:
If someone thinks they were a victim of Wooden, they are encouraged to call Denver Police Detective Steve Bishop at 720-913-6903 or email at Steve.Bishop@denvergov.org.