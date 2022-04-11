DENVER(CBS)- On the weather map we are watching a strong upper level low spinning thru the Pacific Northwest. This system will have a huge impact on the Colorado mountains and smaller issues over the eastern plains.
Let’s start with the mountain snow and wind that will be blasting thru for Tuesday into Wednesday. We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for both Tuesday and Wednesday in the high country. The heaviest snow will strike early Tuesday morning thru the day. With lighter amounts still holding on thru Wednesday.
There are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories posted for at least a foot of snow in spots along with 60 to 70 mph winds Monday night thru Wednesday afternoon.
For Denver and northeastern Colorado there will be lots of wind as well. Along with a few rain showers Tuesday morning after the morning drive.
Wind will be a a big issue across the state with High Wind Warnings out west and east along with high fire danger over a big chunk of southeastern and eastern Colorado on Tuesday.
There is a First Alert Weather Day posted for the Denver metro area for Wednesday. There is a chance that light rain will briefly change over to light snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Snow amounts for most will only be a trace to less than an inch. Most accumulation will be on grassy surfaces.