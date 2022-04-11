DENVER (CBS4) – Just a few days ago there was concern about a potential blizzard in Denver. Now it is clear the storm will track too far north to bring anything more than showers and and sharply colder temperatures to the metro area.

The blizzard conditions will be Montana and across much of the Dakota’s instead of in Colorado.

Before the storm arrives, Monday will be generally quiet with only an increase in afternoon clouds and southwesterly winds that continue to be gusty at times.

Temperatures will be warmer compared to Sunday especially in southeast Colorado where highs will be in the 70s. That means critical fire danger again with another Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. The warning includes Colorado Springs and Pueblo but not the Denver metro area where wind will be somewhat lighter.

Most of Monday will be dry for most of the state but the mountains will see a few light snow showers mainly south of I-70 by late afternoon. Then snow will quickly spread across almost all mountain areas Monday night into Tuesday morning. Travel will become slow and difficult in the high country including along I-70 above Georgetown.

As a result, most mountain areas are under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. The CBS4 Weather Team has also declared First Alert Weather Days for the mountains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Winter Storm Warning is for areas west of Vail Pass where up to 16 inches of snow will accumulate in the San Juan Mountains, the Vail and Aspen areas, and across the Flat Tops and into the Steamboat Springs area.

Farther east, the mountains closer to Denver are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday for up to 12 inches of snow. This includes the mountains of Summit County, the Winter Park area, and the Rocky Mountain National Park region above 9,000 feet.

For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, the storm will not take a favorable track for much moisture. There is a 30% chance for rain showers Tuesday into Tuesday night. Eventually it should cold enough for snow but moisture will be extremely limited for the urban corridor by that time. That said, there is a chance for snow showers in the metro area on Wednesday but no accumulation is expected.

Regardless, it will turn quite cold for April with low temperatures in the lower 20s in Denver Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. High temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the lower 40s. That normal for January!