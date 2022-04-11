CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Adams County News, Adams County Sheriff, Drug Bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says they were part of a large task force which took down a massive drug bust. They say 60,000 fentanyl tablets, five pounds of methamphetamine were seized.

Authorities says they also confiscated cocaine and heroin. Several people were also arrested, however Adams County Sheriff’s officials did not share more details about the operation on April 7 of this year.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, Colorado State Patrol and NMDTF were among the agencies involved.