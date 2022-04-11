ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says they were part of a large task force which took down a massive drug bust. They say 60,000 fentanyl tablets, five pounds of methamphetamine were seized.
Authorities says they also confiscated cocaine and heroin. Several people were also arrested, however Adams County Sheriff’s officials did not share more details about the operation on April 7 of this year.
On April 7th, 2022 a joint operation between the NMDTF, the DEA, and the CSP resulted in this seizure and several parties were contacted and taken into custody for varying charges🚨 pic.twitter.com/dvb9MQO9fZ
The Drug Enforcement Agency, Colorado State Patrol and NMDTF were among the agencies involved.