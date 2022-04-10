By First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie
DENVER (CBS4) – High fire danger has prompted another First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. We could see 40 mph gusts in the Denver metro area, 60 mph gust across the higher terrain and 50 mph gusts on the Eastern Plains.
The humidity will be under 15%. The wind, low humidity and windy conditions are the perfect combination for high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect again on Sunday from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. for all of the Interstate 25 corridor, San Luis Valley and majority of the Eastern Plains.
It will be cooler today with mostly sunny skies. Daytime high temperatures will be 15-25 degrees cooler compared to Saturday topping out in the mid 50s.
On Monday, you will have a mild start to the work week with daytime high temperatures in the low 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Monday and Tuesday, a fire weather watch is in place for southeastern Colorado.
We could see wind gusts up to 55 mph and humidity under 15%.
Tuesday will be mild with daytime high temperatures climbing into the 60s before the next cold front arrives. This will drop temperatures into the 40s on Wednesday and bring a chance for rain Tuesday evening.
The rain could change to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the temperature drops.