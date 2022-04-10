PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in Pueblo is burning near PAWS For Life Animal Shelter on Sunday. Pueblo Fire officials say some houses were threatened initially, although it’s not clear they remain threatened.
The fire is burning east of Pueblo Boulevard, north of the Arkansas River. KKTV reports a nearby neighborhood is under pre-evacuation orders.
Fire officials say the conditions, which are poor to begin with, are expected to worsen.
“Please DO NOT come and add to problems to be a lookey-loo,” Pueblo Fire tweeted.
Approximately 10 acres have burned.