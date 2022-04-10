CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:El Paso County News, El Paso County Sheriff

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuation notices were given to residents near Curtis Road and Patton Drive in Peyton. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation area is west to Curtis Road, east to Slocum Road, north to Falcon Highway and south to Highway 94.

Falcon Fire is leading the fight, but other departments are helping. The sheriff’s office says it is going door to door to help with evacuations.

“Currently, a field, an out building and an unknown structure (are) affected,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.

(credit: El Paso County Sheriff)

Further details about the fire have not been confirmed.

Highway 94 is closed right now in both west and eastbound directions between Curtis Road and Blaney Road.

