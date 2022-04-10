EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandatory evacuation notices were given to residents near Curtis Road and Patton Drive in Peyton. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation area is west to Curtis Road, east to Slocum Road, north to Falcon Highway and south to Highway 94.
The mandatory evacuation area has been updated – the new area is West to Curtis Rd, East to Slocum Rd, North to Falcon Hwy, South to Hwy 94. The remaining area East to Peyton Hwy w/ the same North & South boundaries is under a pre-evac. Call 9-1-1 only if in immediate danger. https://t.co/DOfySFn6tV
— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 11, 2022
Falcon Fire is leading the fight, but other departments are helping. The sheriff’s office says it is going door to door to help with evacuations.
“Currently, a field, an out building and an unknown structure (are) affected,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.
Further details about the fire have not been confirmed.
#CO94 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Curtis Road and Blaney Road. https://t.co/H3phnB4QtB
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 10, 2022
Highway 94 is closed right now in both west and eastbound directions between Curtis Road and Blaney Road.