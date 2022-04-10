Coloradans Receive Medical Services Which Were Put Off During The PandemicUCHealth partnered with InnerCity Health for a free medical day, an ever-crucial need after patients delayed screenings during the pandemic.

USDA Confirms First Colorado Avian Flu Infection Among Domestic FlockThe United States Department of Agriculture National Veterinarian Services Lab said Saturday it identified the first backyard flock detection of the avian flu in Colorado at a farm in Pitkin County. There were three other cases of wild birds in Sedgwick, Morgan and Denver counties earlier this week.

'A Lot Of Pain': Woman Suffering From Chronic Pain Fears Access To Medication May Be ImpactedThose who rely on prescribed medication fear their access is going to be impacted.

What Patients Need to Know About Parkinson's DiseaseApril is Parkinson's Awareness Month and while there is no cure for the disease yet, doctors want to give patients hope.

Young Woman Credits Life-Changing Surgery To ROSA Machine At Denver Health’s Brooke Gordon Epilepsy CenterThe ROSA Machine is considered state of the art, and Denver Health is one of the only facilities in the nation home to one.

FDA Could Approve Ecstasy For PTSD, But Not In Colorado Unless Lawmakers ActThe party drug ecstasy is being hailed as a breakthrough treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, and one Colorado veteran told lawmakers it could help others like it helped him.