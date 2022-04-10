FIRST ALERTHigh fire danger returns Sunday with dry, windy conditions
Filed Under:Larimer County News

LIVERMORE, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one semi truck in northern Colorado could not withstand the strong wind gusts on Sunday. Livermore Fire Protection District responded to U.S. 287 at around 8 a.m. when a semi rolled over near mile marker 377.

Fire officials say no one was hurt, but fuel spilled and had to be contained.

The roadway was reopened a few hours later at around noon.

We could see 40 mph gusts in the Denver metro area, 60 mph gust across the higher terrain and 50 mph gusts on the Eastern Plains.