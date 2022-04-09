By Anna Maria Basquez

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire officials in Westminster determined the cause of an explosion at a home in February to be undetermined. Further questions were not answered at this time as to if any type of cause was ruled out.

A home at 7731 Knox Court was destroyed in the explosion. Human remains of Duane Cameron Doyle, 51, were later found within. Natural gas and power utilities had been shut off to the home months before the explosion after a fire had heavily damaged the home before, officials said.

Officials have not said for certain if Doyle’s death was in direct relation to the explosion or if the remains had been on-site prior to it. It had been determined two people were living in the home.

“I’m pretty sure there was a guy that was living there. That house has been burned up about a year ago and boarded up, but the two occupants were still living there,” David Brand told CBS4 shortly after the explosion.

“The cause of the explosion has been ruled ‘undetermined,’” Westminster EMS Chief Jeromy Hill said in a statement. “The investigation was very complex due to the extensive amount of damage and wide area across which the debris was spread. Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Westminster Police Department assisted throughout the examination of this incident.”

Westminster dispatch received reports of an explosion at the address just before 2:40 a.m. on Feb. 22. When the fire department arrived, neighbors said two people appeared to living inside the home before the blast. Two nearby homes and many vehicles also showed damage. No fire occurred after the explosion.

“Crews have been unable to sift through the debris yet due to hazardous conditions. Westminster Police officers evacuated surrounding homes out of precaution, as damage to natural gas lines was noted,” Hill said in the statement. “Xcel Energy reported utilities to be under control around 5:15 a.m. and evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes.”

Ten units from the Westminster Fire Department responded along with two units from Adams County Fire Rescue. Cleanup will begin as soon as certain approvals are given, officials said.