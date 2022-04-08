(CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a scam targeting timeshare owners. A victim from Centennial received a phone call and wound up losing more than $50,000.
A caller offered to purchase a timeshare owned by the victim at Pueblo Bonito Resorts in Mexico. Official documents were also sent to the victim.
Over the span of several months, the victim was told to send money for fees and taxes.
The sheriff’s office says the bottom line is — for owners of Mexican timeshares — there are no buyers. If you get a call from someone wanting to buy your timeshare, you should hang up.