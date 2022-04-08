JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A stolen work truck escalated into a chase, then a shooting, and ended with a crash in Jefferson County. The vehicle’s owner attempted to chase his stolen truck down, a move law enforcement does not recommend.

Frank Maixner, the owner of the stolen truck, located it around 6 p.m. Thursday in an RTD parking lot at Twin Forks and Highway 285.

“I saw the truck coming down the road, so I spun a U-turn and started following them,” said Maixner. “They just kept on going and started blazing down the highway.”

Jackie Kelley, public information officer with Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, says they’ve seen an increase in victims wanting to do more.

For the safety of everyone involved, Kelley says victims shouldn’t take matters into their own hands.

“It puts an additional person at play. We never want a victim to be misconstrued as a possible suspect. The further away, the safer they really are,” said Kelley.

When Maixner called 911, they told him to disengage and stop following the truck. He dropped back, but the suspect fired shots him. That’s when deputies initiated a pursuit on reports of a civilian being shot at.

“In law enforcement, we assume that every single call we go on all day is somebody with a weapon. I don’t know that your average citizen thinks about that in such a way,” said Kelley. “They might not be assessing the desperation of the suspect who wants to have their stuff.”

Kelley says these are desperate times, for victims and criminals, but pursuing property is never worth losing your life.

“There are suspects that we know are willing to do whatever is necessary to get away,” said Kelley.

She says the best thing to do in this situation is to call 911 and be a good witness.

“Watch what’s happening from a distance. Give us the direction of travel, a suspect description, a vehicle description, or what they’re wearing. Things like that will help us as long as it can be done safely because it is just property,” said Kelley.

The suspects eventually crashed the truck into an RV at Radcliff Avenue and South Union Street. The two suspects ran away and were arrested a short time later.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide have staffing shortages, so you might not get the response you want right away. It’s something Jeff Co say it struggles with, too. Kelley says it’s still better to let them handle it.

“I don’t recommend it. I’m pretty damn lucky,” said Maixner.