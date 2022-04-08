JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A dramatic car chase ended near a busy park in Jefferson County on Thursday after thieves led deputies down Highway 285 and into a residential neighborhood.

They were driving a stolen and fully-equipped work truck.

“Everything that’s on this truck is on the other one just on a smaller scale,” the owner Frank Maixner said.

It was stolen from his business lot near Conifer early Thursday morning. After reporting the theft, he drove into Denver thinking the thieves may have tried to scrap the parts.

He didn’t find any leads and started heading back up Highway 285, on his way home he spotted his own truck driving in the opposite direction.

“I see the truck coming down the road, so I spun a U-eee and started following them,” he said.

Maixner says the truck is critical for his business.

“It sucks they’re taking tools from a lot of hardworking people,” he said.

So, he wasn’t about to let them get away, but he wasn’t expecting there would be gunfire either.

“They pulled over again to try and disconnect the trailer again and the driver got out and started shooting at me,” he said.

By that time Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were involved and the suspect driver, now identified as Kaelen Alberto Bernal, started firing at them as well.

His final attempt to get away led to a wild scene for families at Weaver Hollow Park, captured on cellphone video by a witness.

“It was dangerous… thank God nobody got hurt,” he said.

While he didn’t go looking for his truck, skyrocketing theft numbers across Colorado have prompted some to do just that his warning to them.

“I don’t think they should do it, I don’t recommend it, I’m pretty damn lucky you know,” he said.

Maixner says that soon after the driver noticed he was following them, the driver pulled over at a gas station and at that point he tried to stop them by ramming his own truck.

CBS4 did a background check on the suspect and found he had about a dozen open felony warrants.

He is now facing a list of new charges including 3 counts of attempted murder.