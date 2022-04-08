DENVER (CBS4)– After a year-long investigation into human trafficking at massage parlors in Denver and Lakewood, a grand jury has indicted three people. Five law enforcement agencies joined forces in the investigation.

The investigation was sparked when a man went into what he believed was a legitimate massage business on Sheridan Boulevard. He was propositioned while there and turned down the offer.

“Then after speaking to the woman she began to cry and became emotionally distressed. Now this man did the right thing and he called the Denver Police Department and reported what happened. He is to be commended for seeing something and saying something,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Investigators said it appears some of the women who were being victimized were living in those businesses, with each spa having a small bedroom where employees appeared to live and sleep. The indictment charges Hye Kyeng Seo, Sang Hee Wolf and Sang Hyon Shim with 19 counts in a complex human trafficking, pimping, and money laundering criminal enterprise involving massage parlors. All three have turned themselves in to authorities.

The spas are Jewel Spa in Denver and Pine Therapy, ABC Spa, and A Spa in Jefferson County, which are registered businesses with the State of Colorado.

“Human trafficking is a growing problem throughout Colorado and preventing human trafficking-related offenses from illicit businesses represented as massage parlors is a high priority of the state. Human traffickers commonly use illicit massage businesses to exploit workers. It is critical for law enforcement and community partners to continue to work together to investigate and prosecute those who victimize and traffic people for sexual servitude,” Attorney General Weiser said in a statement.

Two women victimized are listed in the indictment but CBS4 has learned that investigators talked to at least nine women and offered them help.