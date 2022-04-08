DENVER (CBS4) – Friday will be sunny, calmer, and noticeably warmer for the Rockies as they kick of the season. Although there have been big exceptions, home openers have been trending warmer since the team first played at Coors Field in 1995.

For the 2022 Home Opener against the Dodgers, the temperatures at first pitch (2:10 p.m.) will be around 63 degrees. It will be at least a few degrees warmer by the end of the game which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for the date.

There will also be considerably less wind Friday afternoon compared to every previous day this week.

The somewhat warmer than normal day fits the trend for Rockies home openers since the team started to play at Coors Field 25 years ago. On average, the home opener in recent years has been about 3 degrees warmer than it was a couple decades ago.

One major exception was April 6, 2018 when the first pitch temperature was only 27 degrees and there was snow on the field.

For the remainder of the opening series with Los Angeles through Sunday, the weather will be mild again for the game Saturday night (temperatures in the 60s) before cooler weather returns for the final game Sunday afternoon (temperatures in the 50s with gusty north winds).

The Rockies then leave town for a short series with the Texas Rangers early next week. Their timing is perfect because cool and unsettled weather will dominate most of next week including a chance for rain and snow on Monday, rain and wind on Tuesday, and snow possible on Wednesday.