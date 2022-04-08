DENVER(CBS)- What a perfect non-windy day for the Rockies home opener! Denver hit a high of 67 degrees in the bright April sunshine. Now we have a return to the wind on Saturday coming in. On the weather map we have a high pressure ridge sliding east over the Rockies and an approaching cold front on the west coast. Colorado will be caught in the middle with a southwesterly wind flow.

This wind will be a warm Chinook wind that will ramp up our high temperatures into the 70s and 80s over eastern Colorado!

The winds though will be gusting up to 25 to 30 mph from time to time. This will bring back the Fire Danger over Denver , most of the eastern plains and the San Luis Valley from 11am to 8pm Saturday.

A cold front will blast thru overnight Saturday into Sunday with mountain snow and a chance for morning rain across Denver, the Front Range and northeastern plains. The northern and central mountains may see around 1 to 3 inches of snow by mid-day Sunday.

Along with the front temperatures across the state will be much cooler along with more gusty winds.

The overall weather pattern will remain cooler and unsettled from the first half of next week. At this time, there is a chance for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Both these days may be possible FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

As of this writing our snow models are split. One has significant snow for the Front Range and eastern plains with strong winds. Another has much lighter amounts along with gusty winds. I would encourage you to check back here at CBSDenver.com, CBS-News-Colorado and on CBS4 through the weekend for the latest on the possible snow storm that may roll in next week.