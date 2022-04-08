BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder police worked with the Colorado Department of Transportation on an investigation into a suspicious package that forced the closure of U.S. 36 on Friday night. The highway was closed eastbound from Baseline to Table Mesa and then a short time later, westbound lanes of U.S. 36 were closed between Baseline and Foothills Parkway.
Police also evacuated homes at 3305, 3325, 3335 and 3345 Moorhead as a precaution. The public was urged to avoid the area.
