BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder police worked with the Colorado Department of Transportation on an investigation into a suspicious package that forced the closure of U.S. 36 on Friday night. The highway was closed eastbound from Baseline to Table Mesa and then a short time later, westbound lanes of U.S. 36 were closed between Baseline and Foothills Parkway.

Police also evacuated homes at 3305, 3325, 3335 and 3345 Moorhead as a precaution. The public was urged to avoid the area.

